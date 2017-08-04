Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Kress - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting in Kress

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SWISHER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened last night in Kress.

 DPS officials say around 8:30 p.m., an off-duty Swisher County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man at a home in Kress.

Garrell Byrd, 33, died from his injuries will being transported to the hospital.

