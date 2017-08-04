Woman hospitalized after traffic accident dies

A woman sent to the hospital after a traffic incident last week has died.

Esperance Munyura, 18, was involved in an accident Monday, July 24.

Around 10:15 p.m. the driver of a Cadillac SUV, Darias Sebagabo, 20, failed to control his speed traveling westbound on Fulton at Coulter.

The vehicle crashed into a tree then struck a brick wall on the west side of Coulter.

Munyura was then taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries where she died early this morning.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this collision.

Sebagabo was booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of Intoxicated Assault.

An autopsy has been ordered and this incident remains under investigation.

