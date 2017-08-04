Friday's Weather: Light winds and warm temps

It is starting off to be a chilly morning with temps in the low 60's and upper 50's.

A few scattered showers are in the northeast this morning otherwise we are starting of dry and with mostly clear skies.

We will see sunny skies for much of the day with temps a few degrees cooler in the mid 80's.

Storms will develop again later this afternoon and evening mainly across the west.

Wind will be light out of the north this morning becoming breezier this afternoon.

Winds will turn out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Breezier winds will continue overnight into Saturday. Saturday will be the warmest day we see with temps in the 90's.

Any storms overnight will end early Saturday morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies.

Breezy winds will continue with gusts up to 25 mph possible throughout the day. Storms will be likely late in the day.

Our next system moves through late Sunday bringing more rain chances and cooler temps into next week.

