I-27 to have rolling blockade today

If you plan on traveling along I-27 this afternoon, your may want to plan extra time in your commute.

The Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo will have a rolling blockade on the outside lane of I-27 South from I-40 to 26th avenue this afternoon.

Crews will be hanging an overhead sign from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Amarillo: Watch for a rolling blockade on the outside lane of I-27 S from I-40 to 26th Ave.. from 2-3 today as crews hang an overhead sign. pic.twitter.com/jQStXVhtRP — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) August 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.