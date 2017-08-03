Pickleball takes over Amarillo park

If you've spent any time at Memorial Park by Amarillo College this week, you may have noticed one tennis court is not like the others.

Pickleball , a sport relatively new to Amarillo, is taking over this court.

It's part tennis, part badminton, part ping pong, and totally fun.

And now it can be played by anyone at the park.

At the request of some local pickleball players, one of the park's tennis courts was split and redesigned by the City of Amarillo Parks Department to become two pickleball courts.

Amarillo's local group, the Panhandle Picklers, is playing on borrowed courts from local churches and needed more space and time.

"Right now we have to play on church schedules only, which is mostly in the evenings and on Saturday mornings," said Dan Dyer, a pickleball ambassador for Amarillo. "With this court here we could play 16 hours a day if we wanted to."

Dyer said the appeal of pickleball is that it's fun for every age or skill level - energetic kids or older people just looking to stay active.

"Senior citizens who can't run a full tennis court will really enjoy this," he said. "You hit the ball a lot. You probably hit the ball five times as much as you do in tennis with pickleball, so people really enjoy hitting it. There's soft hits and hard hits both, so I think that attracts a lot of people."

Dyer's goal is to expand Amarillo's pickleball community, which right now is made up of about 70 players.

He hopes to start having regular classes and lessons on the new public, outdoor pickleball court.

A 10-year player, Dyer's favorite part of the game is the, um, "friendly" competition.

"You're close enough to your opponent so you can insult them and I like that whereas on a tennis court you have to yell all over the place," he said.

If you want to learn more about playing pickleball in Amarillo with the Panhandle Picklers, you can contact Dyer at (423) 404-8460.

