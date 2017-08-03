Pickleball takes over Amarillo park

Four women were honored today for their contributions to the Amarillo community at the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards.
If you've spent any time at Memorial Park by Amarillo College this week, you may have noticed one tennis court is not like the others. Pickleball, a sport relatively new to Amarillo, is taking over this court.
Local, state and even federal authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Wheeler County teenager Allison Dickey. Allison's parents last saw her in her bedroom the night of July 23rd. They found the next morning, she had climbed out of her bedroom window and they haven't seen her since.....
The famous XIT Rodeo has officially kicked off, a three day event that draws in thousands to the city of Dalhart.
The Randall County annex on Georgia street is going through a transformation and is changing locations.
