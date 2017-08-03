Randall County Annex coming together

The Randall County annex on Georgia street is going through a transformation and is changing locations.

Don't worry if you have business to conduct there, because they're not moving too far away. They will just be moving over to a newly renovated building a few streets away.

The building sat vacant for years before the county decided to purchase and completely renovate it.

$2.4 million dollars was spent to purchase the building, and another $5.3 million is being used to renovate it.

Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell says it's a county standard to re-fabricate old buildings because it is more cost effective for taxpayers.

"Going into buildings that are dark, like the Walmart building was in Canyon and turning it into a nice Justice Center," said Houdashell. "So, being able to buy this building dark and doing what we've done, it'll last for 25 to 30 years."

Houdashell allowed NewsChannel 10 a sneak peak inside the building to visualize the new layout. Once the new annex is done, Houdashell says it will include facilities that were just a dream for the old building.

"But inside this building will be a new tax office, it'll be two JP courts, a county court at law, we're gonna have voting it, we'll have the presence of the district attorney, we'll have the sheriff's presence in here," said Houdashell.

The new annex will also be outfitted with state of the art equipment, including WI-FI brand new program televisions and even upgraded LED lights in the parking lot. All the improvements are in an effort to modernize the building and make it more energy and cost efficient.



"It's just a modernized building," said Houdashell. "The lights are LED; and all this is in an effort to try and cut costs. So, we think it'll be one of the most modern buildings in Texas when we're done."

Houdashell says his favorite part of the new building is the safety and accessibility it will bring to citizens.

"I like the fact that it's gonna be secure, they can go in there and feel that they're safe that is until they leave the building," said Houdashell. "Also, I like the fact that there's gonna be a lot of money saved in gasoline from the people that have to drive down to Canyon now, that they'll be able to do a lot of this work up here."

The county hopes to have construction done by the end of the year, in order to have a big festive opening in December.

