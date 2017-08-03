Local women awarded for leading by example

Five women were honored today for their contributions to the Amarillo Community at the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards.

Every women honored today contributed to the local community in some way and believe in the power every girl has to change the world.

"I never knew I would be working at victim services, but for the last 11 years I've looked at issues at the Panhandle and try to relate to these issues,"said one award recipient Brandi Reed.

Reed also says there is still work to be done and she hopes to continue improving the quality of life for women and girls.

"I always say there are three main reasons why we have issues in our community and that's hopelessness, loneliness, and isolation," said Reed.

Cindy Smith, another award recipient, says she believes change always starts with the youth.

"I see children every day that blossom, that do things that sometimes adults are afraid to do, whether it is going door to door and asking for donations, asking for cans of food, they teach us because they are excited and passionate, and inspiring to us," said Smith.

The Girl Scouts of America hope young girls in our area will consider these women role models and as someone they can look up to.

