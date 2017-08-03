Area law enforcement gears up for XIT Rodeo

The famous XIT Rodeo has officially kicked off, a three day event that draws in thousands to the city of Dalhart.

Law enforcement agencies from around the Panhandle are working together to keep the public safe during this massive event.

"There is just a lot of people that show up to Dalhart and Saturday will be a boom day, it always is," Hartley County Sheriff Franky Scott said. "With that many folks in Dalhart, we have a lot of traffic congestion in and out of the area."

Along with the Hartley County Sheriff's office, Dallam County, Dalhart police officers, Texas Game Wardens and TABC officials will all be out in full force.

Scott says every year these agencies meet up to discuss safety measures, and this year his office will once again take advantage of its ATV vehicle.

"The ATV is very, very convenient to use during XIT because we can get up on the grassy areas and we can move around and go places," Scott explained. "We can assist people if there is a medical emergency and we can actually load them up and take them somewhere."

The ATV is equipped with lights, radios and was donated to the sheriffs office.

Before using it, deputies and officers faced a problem because they had a hard time getting their patrol cars through the crowded parking lots and fields.

Scott says all of his deputies including himself will be at the rodeo grounds and encourages attendees to take into consideration the increased traffic they will face.

"Above all, have lots of patience that is the main thing patience," Scott said. "Have patience to get somewhere or to get something and if anyone needs something all they have to do is wave their hand or a flag us down and we assist."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.