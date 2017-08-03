Childress doctor arrested for wiretapping

A Childress doctor has been arrested after an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Childress County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested optometrist Amy Bishop yesterday.

DPS spokesman Sergeant Dan Buesing said a DPS investigation resulted in a charge of violating a law that forbids wiretapping or using information from an illegal interception. That is a second-degree felony.

Bishop is affiliated with the Family Eye Care practice in Childress.

