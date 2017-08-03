Several agencies now investigating disappearance of Allison Dickey

Local, state and even federal authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Wheeler County teenager Allison Dickey.

Allison's parents last saw her in her bedroom the night of July 23rd. They found the next morning, she had climbed out of her bedroom window and they haven't seen her since.

Canines tracked her about a mile and a half from her home, where the scent disappeared.

Wheeler County Sheriff Wes Crites said they believe Allison made the decision to leave herself.

"I do believe she left her house on her own, whether it was prearranged or she caught just a ride from some individual," said Crites. "We need the citizens to come forward and tell us that they've seen anything strange or even seen her... anywhere in the whole state or in the United States even. We don't have any idea exactly who would've picked her up."

Sheriff Crites said there is no reason to believe there was foul play, but Allison's family said they're not closing the door on any possibilities.

Allison's sister LaDonna Hardegree said she believes someone has her.

"I do believe that whoever that person is that has her, if that happens to be the case, she is absolutely in danger," said Hardegree. "She is 15 years old, and no adult would take a 15-year-old kid without some kind of alternative motive."

Messages found on Allison's social media accounts lead her family to believe she's in the hands of someone dangerous.

Allison's father Richard Dickey said he was worried about the websites she was accessing.

"She was into sites on social media that wasn't good, wasn't good," said Dickey. "It scares me when I found out what she was into."

He went on to say they have tried to isolate her off social media.

"We thought we did have her isolated off her phone and computers and that kind of stuff," said Dickey. "She evidentially was using an old kindle... we thought it had been thrown away a long time ago. She dug it up, using it every night, plugging it in, making it work and communicating with somebody."

Hardegree said they have now discovered a lot of messages on Allison's social media accounts from strangers.

"There are just predators all over, and you know these are the same type of predators that would send something to me on occasion," said Hardegree. "As an adult you know to blow it off, or delete, or block them, but as a 15-year-old child you think you know everything but you don't."

Allison is described as 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds. She has green eyes and naturally curly hair.

The family has set up a fund at Amarillo National Bank that will be used as a reward for information on Allison's whereabouts.

They ask you tie a neon green bow around trees in order to help bring Allison home.

Hardegree added that she can't imagine being in her parents' shoes.

"I can't imagine what my parents are going through you know, we get to go to bed every night hugging our kids, and saying prayers for our kids, and telling our kids have a good night sleep," said Hardegree. "My parents are dealing every single night, just looking into an empty bedroom and not having their daughter there."

If you have information on Allison, contact the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at (806)826-5537.

You can also join a group working to bring her home on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.