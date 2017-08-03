Amarillo College appoints vice president of student affairs

Amarillo College has announced that they have appointed a new vice president of student affairs.

The college has appointed Denese Skinner to the position.

She is currently the director for career services at West Texas A&M University.

"Things happening at AC in terms of helping students find success is incredible," said Skinner. "I have been thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of everyone at the college and how they all step-up to help students succeed. I am excited to become a member of the team that will further student success and completion."

Skinner has over 20 years of leadership experience in higher education and seven years of experience as a public school teacher and coach.

"I could not think of a more capable, enthusiastic leader for this division than Denese Skinner," said Amarillo College President Russell Lowrey-Hart. "Denese brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and most importantly passion to this position, and I am thrilled to see what she will do in this role."

Denese Skinner will start her new role at Amarillo College on September 5.

