Painted rocks hidden in parks may be valuable, area law enforcement says

Twelve painted rocks have been hidden at various parks in Pampa by the Gray County Sheriff's Office / Source: Gray County Sheriff's Office Facebook

If you spot an odd-colored rock at a Pampa public park this week, it could be worth a special prize.

The Gray County Sheriff's Office has hidden twelve rocks -- painted black and blue -- in public parks around town. Residents who find a rock and turn it in the department's main office will get a special prize, according to the Gray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

There are a few rules to abide by:

One prize per person

Winners must have rock with them to claim prize

Sheriff Michael Ryan said the scavenger hunt seemed like a simple and fun way to bring local law enforcement closer together with the community.

