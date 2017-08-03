Painted rocks hidden in parks may be valuable, area law enforcem - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Painted rocks hidden in parks may be valuable, area law enforcement says

Twelve painted rocks have been hidden at various parks in Pampa by the Gray County Sheriff's Office / Source: Gray County Sheriff's Office Facebook Twelve painted rocks have been hidden at various parks in Pampa by the Gray County Sheriff's Office / Source: Gray County Sheriff's Office Facebook
GRAY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

If you spot an odd-colored rock at a Pampa public park this week, it could be worth a special prize.

The Gray County Sheriff's Office has hidden twelve rocks -- painted black and blue -- in public parks around town. Residents who find a rock and turn it in the department's main office will get a special prize, according to the Gray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

There are a few rules to abide by:

  • One prize per person
  • Winners must have rock with them to claim prize

Sheriff Michael Ryan said the scavenger hunt seemed like a simple and fun way to bring local law enforcement closer together with the community.

