EPA helping investigate petroleum pill in Tucumcari

The Environmental Protection Agency is now helping local authorities investigate a petroleum and sewage spill near Tucumcari.

Heavy rain earlier this week is believed to have caused an overflow of pollutants. However, it is still unclear how the petroleum product ended up in the sewage.

The EPA is evaluating the situation with the City of Tucumcari and the New Mexico Environment Department as well as remediation.

Investigators are collecting soil and air samples to identify the source of the contamination.

Residents in the affected areas are urge to discontinue all usage of the water until further notice.

There is no timeline of when the petroleum product will be cleaned up.

Residents who don't have access to city water can contact the City to make arrangements at any time at (575) 461-5996.

