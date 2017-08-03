Thursday's Weather: Rain returning this afternoon and evening

Amarillo College has announced that they have appointed a new vice president of student affairs.
Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of a petroleum spill in Tucumcari.
If you spot an odd-colored rock at a Pampa public park this week, it could be worth a special prize.
The Environmental Protection Agency is now helping local authorities investigate a petroleum and sewage spill near Tucumcari.
Our weather continues to be quite mild for early August.
