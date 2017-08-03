Thursday's Weather: Rain returning this afternoon and evening

Our weather continues to be quite mild for early August.

This quiet period will not last long, however, as another front moves into the region later today.

Highs will be in the mid 80's ahead of the front, but we will begin cooling later this evening as winds shift from the north.

Rain and thunderstorms will return behind the front this afternoon and evening with chances increasing to around 50%.

Pleasant temps in the low 80's will be in place behind the front on Friday with additional chances for scattered storms.

We warm back into the 90's on Saturday before another front moves through Sunday bringing us back into the 80's.

