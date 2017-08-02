City board and commission seats to become more accessible to Amarilloans

Amarillo residents are needed to fill lots of boards and commissions for the city, and the city council said citizen involvement is crucial to moving Amarillo forward.

But there has not been a set or easy way to appoint people to the vacancies on any given board.

Mayor Ginger Nelson and her council plan to change that.

There are about 40 boards and commissions Amarillo citizens can serve on, and right now seven of them are in need of new members.

Those vacant spots can be found here.

Serving on boards, commissions and task forces is a way regular citizens can have a hand in governing the city in areas like emergency care, animal management, zoning, development and more.

"It's a group of citizens who are charged with a particular purpose from the city council," said Nelson. "So they're directly involved in giving input as well as sometimes setting policy and giving direction toward the city council."

The previous city council would fill these vacancies as they became available, but the current council wants to do it all at one time.

Often people who may be interested don't even know when there is an opening on a board they want to serve on.

Nelson wants to get that information out well ahead of time.

"I really want to compact [appointments] into one, maybe two times a year so that we make it more of an event," said Nelson. "And if it's an event then we can promote it, advertise it, push out the information about it happening in a better way that we can engage citizens."

Detailed information on all the vacancies is expected to go on the city's website this fall.



Nelson encourages anyone who wants to play a role in city government to apply because there is a board suited for everyone.

"These citizen committees are very important because it gives citizens a chance to be informed, to bring their expertise, their experience, their questions and their concerns, actually to a table to discuss."

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.