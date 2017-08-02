New sport aims to help Amarillo children stay active

A new sport which started in South America has made its way to Amarillo and aims to help local children stay active.

When Camila Cuhan, president of Westar Futsal Club, moved from Brazil, she decided to bring with her a unique sport called futsal.

"After watching our sons play we realized Amarillo has a lot of soccer lovers," said Cuhan.

Parents looking for new ways to get your child active and healthy may want to consider futsal.

It teaches players how to make quick decisions, how to control the ball, increases muscle and bone strength, and helps build children's confidence.

"Kids don't know that they are good at soccer, and they can come here to practice and develop that skill. So, if he or she is that child that sits on the bench to play, they are welcome," said Cuhan.

Although the sport is similar to soccer, there are some distinct differences between the two. For example, it is played on a basketball court instead of a field and is much faster.

"It is a little faster than soccer, and the ball doesn't bounce as much as a soccer ball," said Cuhan.

According to Cuhan, skills practiced in futsal help in other sports too. That's because the ball is small and light meaning it can travel very fast, so it forces the player to practice control.

The sport also involves a lot of running, so it's great cardiovascular exercise.

A summer camp will be held starting next week at the Netplex Sports Center and is open to children ages five and up.

