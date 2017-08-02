Drivers concerned over law about crossing solid white lines

A law that allows drivers to cross over a solid white line is causing concern with drivers.

"It's interesting that this question came up," said Amarillo police sergeant Brent Barbee. "This is the second time I've heard of this question being asked in the last 10 years. And I think it's a good question, I think a lot of people want to know the answer especially when it's a situation where it's not a black or a white you will or you won't."

When out on the road, drivers should remain vigilant and always looking out for other motorists. Sergeant Barbee says solid white lines are meant to guide drivers and warn them about other motorists who may pass by.

"Those lines are meant to give drivers an indication of where there is another lane," said Barbee. "Make them aware there's another lane next to them that's merging in."

On page 37 of the Texas State drivers handbook, it says crossing solid white lines should be avoided if possible. The way it's written, it leaves the decision to cross up to the discretion of the driver.

Amarillo resident Jean Paul is concerned. He says there is an unspoken courtesy drivers need to have for each other.

"Just respect everybody," said Paul. "We're all out here the same, we're all equal. Just respect what everybody is doing. Be aware of your surroundings."

Paul believes the vague law can cause frustration among drivers and lead to bigger consequences like road rage. He says he's seen road rage incidents before.

"It's contained to a degree here, they get it out of their system maybe by the time they get to Walmart," said Paul. "But if they take it to I-40, which I've seen them do it before, you can have a serious pile-up."

After reviewing the driver's handbook, Sergeant Barbee urges people to avoid making a move like that. He says to find a marked entry or exit.

If you are still unclear about this or any law, Sergeant Barbee encourages residents to give the Amarillo police department a call.

"If you can't find the answer to your question, please contact us here at the police department," said Barbee. "Here at crime prevention unit, we'll try our best to answer any questions we can."

When out on the road driving, remember to double-check and look both ways for a car or pedestrians.

