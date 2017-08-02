Dumas street receives new transformation

For many years, North 8th street was a simple dirt road and a hidden short cut for many Dumas residents.

Now that the city has grown, more and more residents are using the road, which is why officials wanted to make this road safer and more reliable.

"Right now they were zig-zagging through residential areas to get to main streets for their jobs or daily commute," Mayor Pat Sims said. "Now, they will be able to just pull out on this street and go to a main street quickly and get back in forth a lot easier."

The City of Dumas and Moore County both share this road and have been working on its repairs.

Officials reshaped the road, paved it and added proper drainage to the road.

Before these updates, the dirt road would flood and rain would sit on the road for days.

Now, with more drainage ditches, future rain will runoff to the side of the road.

"There were residents asking basically to fix the drainage because it is kind of a flat area and we were having trouble with water drainage," Sims explained.

Right now, the city is in the process of adding a weight limit to protect the street from heavy trucks.

Sims says there is a new truck stop sitting on the west end of the road, and if semi-trucks start using it, they will more than likely tear up the new street.

"We want to detour those trucks from traveling up and down because the road is not a heavy enough yet to handle that truck traffic," Sims said.

Sims says residents have been very pleased with the new pavement and repairs and look forward to driving on the street.

Now that the road is complete, city officials are working to install a stop sign at the corner of Oak and North 8th to help with the increased traffic.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.