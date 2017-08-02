WT to receive scholarship money from STEM grant - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

WT to receive scholarship money from STEM grant

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

West Texas A&M University will receive almost $1 million for scholarships over the next five years.

The National Science Foundation is providing the scholarships to help students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The scholarships are targeted at helping underrepresented of disadvantaged students who are the first from their family to attend college. 

