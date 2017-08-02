LGC holds tour of Amarillo's new convention hotel

While the sound of power saws fill the air, crews continue to work on Amarillo's new convention hotel.

The downtown Embassy Suites General Manager Donna Paraliticci said opening day will depend on construction and inspection by brand owner Hilton, but she took members of the Local Government Corporation on a tour today to see what has been accomplished so far.

The tour included everything from men installing tile in a pool to a living wall of greenery and a two-story waterfall waiting to flow in the lobby.

Paraliticci said hotel staff are training in a variety of ways such as role-playing in anticipation of the completion.

