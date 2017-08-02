Missing Beaver County teen found safe and unharmed - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Missing Beaver County teen found safe and unharmed

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Dana Shull/ SOURCE: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Dana Shull/ SOURCE: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
BEAVER COUNTY, OK (KFDA) -

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that missing teenager Dana Shull has been found.

Dana Shull, 16, was reported missing Tuesday, July 25 from Forgan, Oklahoma. 

The Forgan Chief of Police Ben Montoya says she was found last night. He did confirm she was found safe and unharmed.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing, so no other information is being released at this time. 

