Amarillo police investigating assault

Amarillo police are looking for a woman they believe was assaulted yesterday evening.

At 6:49 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to 6800 I-40 West on reports of an assault. A witness told police a bald, white male was assaulting a female in the parking lot.

One witness told officers that the girl was then forced into a vehicle, which then left the scene.

A second witness told officers that the girl was able to get away from the man and run on foot. Officers searched the area but were not able to find the girl.

The car is described as a late 90's to early 2000's beige, four-door Buick.

The girl is described as a white female in her 20's with brown hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this assault, call Amarillo Police at (806) 378-3038.

