Wednesday's Weather: Brief warm up before the next front

It started off to be a foggy morning, skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Highs will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The warm up will be brief, however, as our next front is expected to arrive Thursday.

This next system will bring rain back to the area by Thursday evening and will also help to keep temps below normal. Highs in the 80s will prevail for several days.

