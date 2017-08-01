Campus carry now legal at community colleges: AC students react

Campus concealed carry is now in effect on community college campuses in Texas.

That includes all Amarillo College locations.

AC police aren't doing anything differently than before; they haven't added any new officers or increased security.

"Today's just a normal day, just like yesterday. The only difference is it's legal today to conceal carry on campus," said Scott Acker, Assistant Police Chief of the AC Police Department.

Campus security is not changing how they operate, because they don't believe the new law will be an issue.

However, they have posted the campus carry policies on the school's website, and put up signs in the few places guns are prohibited.

Those are the Carter Fitness Center, Amarillo Museum of Art, the gymnastics and dance center, daycare, and Medipark campus.

Acker said his office has received a lot of calls about concealed carry in the last few days.

"The questions or concerns they had were 'where do I go see the policy at, where are the prohibited areas,'" he said. "But other than that there hasn't been anything negative about it."

While Acker does not believe concealed carry will be a problem on AC's campus, some students have mixed reactions toward the new law.

"I disagree with it," said AC student David Holland. "I think it's going to open up a doorway for disgruntled people to have easier access to let their frustrations out in a very unhealthy way."

"There're a lot of different things going through different people's minds and you never truly know what a person is capable of," said Amarillo resident D'Andre Gonzalez.

"I feel slightly threatened honestly," said AC student Ashton Mallory. "I feel like if there was stricter protocols on getting a concealed carry license I would feel a whole lot safer, but considering that really anyone could go and get a concealed carry license and then just show up to class with a gun. That kind of scares me. But on the same note, if an outside threat was to come in, you would have all of these people now with weapons that they could discharge at any moment. Again, that's also a threat."

"I truly believe as long as the person that has the weapon is trained and understands the laws behind it, yes I truly believe it will increase safety," said AC student Jeremy Rusk.

We won't know if campus carry truly changes campus life until classes start at AC on August 21st.



