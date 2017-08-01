Construction of new West Texas A&M Agricultural Sciences building on track

The construction of the new agricultural sciences building at West Texas A&M is coming along.

Ground was broken back in October on the new facility, and Agricultural Science Department Head Lance Kieth says construction is right on pace

"It is on schedule and our date to open is July of 18," said Lance Kieth.

Crews are currently working to put the finishing touches on the first of three new buildings. Overall, the new facility is 180-thousand square feet and includes several new features. Labs are just one of the upgrades Kieth says are being put into the building.

"New labs, new classrooms, new arena, new meat-slab. Things we can expand," said Kieth.

The new building will have new offices and classrooms for students and staff and include the meat-slab. The meat-slab is a meat store where members of the community can come in and purchase an assortment of different cuts of meat. There will also be a place to grab a bite to eat. Kieth says the new building is all about growth for school.

"Our agricultural community is growing in the area, we're growing in the department," said Kieth. "We need to meet the demands of our industry. It allows us to take on more students because we have a larger venue. Allows us to offer more things."

Kieth is sure once the new building is open the program will grow.

"Once the building is open we will see a large increase just due to the largeness of it," said Kieth.

Kieth says new growth at the school helps make students excel and benefits the community. Just because the agricultural department is getting a new building however, doesn't mean the old building will go to waste. Kieth says the new building means another department is expanding as well.

"The buildings we move out of others get to move into," said Kieth. "Cause we're growing as a University, all our programs are showing growth. So we're needing more space, more classrooms, more offices for faculty. So this building is not just, agriculture will move into, but it opens up other options for the University."

The School will continue construction for the next few months, coming to a close sometime in June of 2018. The new facility will then be ready for a grand opening in July. Kieth says he's excited about how the building embraces the Panhandle.

"It has a very Panhandle feel," said Kieth. "We were very mindful in designing the building with works to mirror the Panhandle, to make it look like the Panhandle."

