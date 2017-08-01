New iConnect program to enhance learning for CISD students

Canyon ISD is giving high school students a chance to excel outside their normal classroom setting.

Starting this school year, students from Randall, Canyon and Midway Alternative will go home with a Dell Chrome Book.

This chrome book will become a personal notebook for each student and is all a part of the schools new iConnect program.

Officials hope this initiative will ensure students receive 21st century skills, help them focus and engage on their school work and be an asset to those who have limited access to computers outside of school.

"We know that technology is a huge part of our students world," Cameron Rosser, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, said. "Not all students have a device to take home and use at anytime during the school day or at night time. We knew we wanted to have a level playing field where every single student had the ability to extend their learning past the school day."

Right now most teachers at Canyon ISD use Google Classroom in their classes.

This program has transitioned many classrooms into a digital format where students receive and turn in assignments.

iConnect will also have a unique element called Chrome Squad where students themselves will help other students with trouble shooting issues and answer any questions.

"I think its going to be good for students to help other students because its really relatable," Chrome Squad member Chloe Kemp said. "I feel sometimes it is easier to relate to students rather than teachers."

Through Chrome Squad students will also learn customer service skills and become both Chrome and Google certified.

There is a 40 dollar fee with the Chrome books.

If you have any questions about iConnect you can contact either Randall, Canyon or Midway Alternative High school or the Canyon ISD Support Department.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.