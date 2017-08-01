Canyon police searching for car burglary suspect - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon police searching for car burglary suspect

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Canyon Police Department SOURCE: Canyon Police Department
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

Canyon police are asking for your help locating the suspect in several car burglaries.

Police say this man was involved in several car burglaries last night. Police say they were driving a black Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this suspect or this vehicle, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005. 

