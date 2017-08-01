Tucumcari petroleum spill could affect area wells

Recent rains have lead to a sewage and petroleum spill in Tucumcari.
The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department's online and phone payment services are now upgraded.
Trails at Palo Duro Canyon have reopened after being closed to hikers following severe storms over the weekend.
Jayro Ponce, a local boy with a rare form of cancer has died.
Rain continues across the southeast this morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.
