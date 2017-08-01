Tucumcari petroleum spill could affect area wells

Recent rains have lead to a sewage and petroleum spill in Tucumcari.

The spill has the potential to affect residents living in the Powell Addition area which included areas west of U.S. 54, north of Tucumcari Boulevard, east of Date Street, and south of Laughlin Avenue.

Residents in those areas are encouraged no to use wells until further notice for domestic or livestock watering.

So far city water services have not been affected and city water should be considered safe to drink.

Residents who do not have access to city water may contact the city or make arrangements to fill water containers.

Open flames and anything that could cause sparks should be avoided in impacted areas.

The city says they are working closely with the New Mexico State environment Department and the New Mexico State Police to identify the source of the petroleum product and the extent of its impact.

Any residents with questions or concerns may contact Jared Langenegger at (575) 403-5669.

