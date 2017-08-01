City of Amarillo updates utility payment services

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department's online and phone payment services are now upgraded.

To pay over the phone, you will need to provide your utility account number and billing zip code. You can call 1 (844) 722-6250 to make that payment.

Other payment methods include a checking or savings account, debit or credit card, Visa and Mastercard only. Any payment that has been scheduled within the old system up to Tuesday, August 15 will process.

If a payment is scheduled past that time, you can contact utility billing at (806) 378-3030 to cancel your payment.

You can find more information on paying your utility bills here.

