Palo Duro Canyon trails now open

Trails at Palo Duro Canyon have reopened after being closed to hikers following severe storms over the weekend.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park posted on Facebook that all the trails at the state park are now open.

This isn't the first time the trails have flooded. In the past, campgrounds and day use area, like the Sunflower and Cottonwood, have been forced to close permanently due to massive rains.

