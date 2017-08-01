Dumas police seeking information on stolen vehicle

Dumas police are seeking information after a stolen vehicle was found submerged in a creek.

Dumas police say a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from a home in Dumas on Saturday, July 15.

On Saturday, July 29, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office found the pickup on a ranch. Deputies say the pickup was wrecked and submerged in a creek.

The Dumas Police Department is asking that anyone who has information on this crime call (806) 935-3998.

