TeamJayro's battle with cancer ends

Trails at Palo Duro Canyon have reopened after being closed to hikers following severe storms over the weekend.
Jayro Ponce, a local boy with a rare form of cancer has died.
Rain continues across the southeast this morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.
Dozens of former Ruby Tequila's employees in Amarillo and Lubbock are still waiting for their paychecks from their now ex-employer. Many are now seeking legal counsel on what they can do to get the pay they earned.
Right now there are at least 2,250 homeless children in Amarillo.
