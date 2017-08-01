TeamJayro's battle with cancer ends

Jayro Ponce, a local boy with a rare form of cancer who became well known in the community with the #TeamJayro campaign, has died.

Last night, #TeamJayro announced that Jaryo is no longer suffering from cancer.

Jayro was fighting a Malignant Rhabdoid Tumor and was receiving treatment at the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.

Local community surrounded Jayro with support by creating the social media campaign #TeamJayro. The campaign quickly garnered widespread attention.

On July 18, All-Pro Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted asking how he could make meeting Jayro happen, so Jayro could meet one of his heroes.

Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit Jayro just four days later after the social media posts formed the plan to make Jayro's wish come true.

After hearing the news about Jayro's death, Beckham Jr. posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

If you would like to donate to help Jayro's family with medical expenses, you can visit his GoFundMe.

