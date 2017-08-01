Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy skies and temps in the 80's

Rain continues across the southeast this morning with temps in the 60s and 70s.

Humidity is very high, and fog conditions have developed across the northern parts of the region.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a gradual clearing from northwest to southeast as the rain comes to an end.

Highs will once again be below normal with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight skies will continue to clear with dry conditions expected and temps in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will be slightly drier with mostly sunny skies and temps almost back to normal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few scattered showers may be possible late in the day.

The cooler and wet weather returns for the end of the work week into the weekend.

