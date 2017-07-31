Ruby Tequila's former employees to file lawsuit

Dozens of former Ruby Tequila's employees in Amarillo and Lubbock are still waiting for their paychecks from their now ex-employer. Many are now seeking legal counsel on what they can do to get the pay they earned.
Right now there are at least 2,250 homeless children in Amarillo.
Starting September 1, those who are insured with Superior Health Plan will automatically have a new home care provider called Medline.
Trails at Palo Duro Canyon are closed to hikers following severe storms over the weekend.
A single-vehicle crash north of Vega resulted in the death of Jessica Miller, 21 of Channing, Texas.
