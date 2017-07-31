Number of homeless children rises in Amarillo

Right now there are at least 2,250 homeless children in Amarillo.

Kimber Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo, says some of the contributing factors are not new.

"We have so many single parents that are raising two or three children here in Amarillo, and unfortunately those parents are making minimum wage," said Daniels.

However Daniels also says there are a few less obvious reasons why the number of homeless children is on the rise.

"The new movement we have with the LGBTQI -- a lot of parents are saying not in my house, and move them out"

Another reason, says Daniels, is the geographic location of Amarillo.

"Amarillo is at a crossroads for North and South, and East and West-- and a lot of times people get to Amarillo and don't have the money to continue on so we get a larger homeless population then many cities do."

Daniels says the first step toward getting kids off the streets is through education, and the Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo can always use volunteers to help with that.

"Just giving up your time if you don't have the money to do that to come and mentor the youth and tell them how important it is that they get an education."

