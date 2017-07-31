New Medicaid policy raises local concern

Starting September 1, those who are insured with Superior Health Plan will automatically have a new home care provider called Medline.

This new Medicaid policy will affect hundreds in the Panhandle who work with local home care providers to order their medical equipment.

"Many times a parent might run out of something small run over night on weekends or at anytime and we help get them through the week or month," Josh Britten, general manager at BritKare Home Medical said. "We help our patients stay out of the hospital and if you go to a one supplier system which is what Superior is talking about doing I don't see how a supplier in Chicago is going to do the same things we do for our patients in Amarillo currently."

Superior believes its new move will benefit all of its members and improve their experience but one local father says this change could be putting his daughters life at risk.

"My question is if something is not broken why in the hell are they breaking it," Russell Carey said. "They say they are fixing it, but they are not fixing it at all. They are just making it worse."

Carey has been taking care of his 25 year old daughter all her life and says she depends on her medical equipment to live a comfortable life at home.

"She's had equipment that has gone down on her, and I can call BritKare, my local people, and say 'Hey I need this part, I need this,," Carey explained. "They can deliver it to me, and I don't have to worry about waiting a week or two weeks to get my stuff in order for her to be taken care of."

Carey says he has reached out to Superior but was bounced back and forth between different agents until someone told him these changes are something that is just happening.

"Somebody needs to talk to me. Somebody needs to get me to understand that this is going to be safe," Carey said. "And this is going to be good for her because I am fighting for her."

Carey is still looking for answers and reassurance, he hopes to get his questions and concerns addressed before this Superior Health Plan police goes into effect.

