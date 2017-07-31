1 dead after crash north of Vega - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after crash north of Vega

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A single-vehicle crash north of Vega resulted in the death of Jessica Miller, 21 of Channing, Texas.

Miller was driving north along U.S. 385 when she entered the ditch, struck a bolder, and rolled her car.

Miller was pronounced dead on the scene. 

DPS is investigating the crash further. 

