2 dead and 1 hospitalized after wreck on I-40

A single-vehicle crash along I-40 on Saturday resulted in the death of two people.

Marybelle Ives, 55 from El Paso and Mary Ives, 83 from Chaparral, New Mexico, were killed when their car, driven by Jana Ives, 34, failed to drive in a single lane of traffic.

The driver entered the center median, then over-corrected which caused the SUV to roll several times.

Both Marybelle and Mary were pronounced dead on the scene, and Jana was transported to North West Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

