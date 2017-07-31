Canyon Aqua Park shatters records after 2 weeks - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The Canyon Aqua Park is already shattering records after being open for barely two weeks.

In their first seven days of operation, the Canyon Aqua Park had more than 4,200 visitors.

The park has been at capacity with a line outside the gates every day since it opened, and staff are trying to accommodate all swimmers.

The Canyon Aqua Park will be open every day of the week until Canyon schools start. Then, the park will be open on weekends through Labor Day. 

For more information on the Canyon Aqua Park, you can visit their website here.

