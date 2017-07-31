Canyon Aqua Park shatters records after 2 weeks

There are now at least 2,250 homeless children in Amarillo.
Starting September 1, those who are insured with Superior Health Plan will automatically have a new home care provider called Medline.
Trails at Palo Duro Canyon are closed to hikers following severe storms over the weekend.
A single-vehicle crash north of Vega resulted in the death of Jessica Miller, 21 of Channing, Texas.
A single-vehicle crash along I-40 on Saturday resulted in the death of two people.
