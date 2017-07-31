Monday's weather: tracking scattered storms in the area this evening

The month of August is beginning with very mild temperatures and some pretty widespread rainfall.

Temperatures have been well below normal today with highs only in the 70s and 80s.

Scattered storms have redeveloped and will track across parts of the area this evening.

There may be a bit of a lull in widespread rain tomorrow and Wednesday, but the pattern is expected to energize again around Thursday with elevated rain chances returning.

Highs will generally be in the 80s each day for the remainder of the week.

