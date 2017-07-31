Monday's weather: tracking scattered storms in the area this evening

The month of August is beginning with very mild temperatures and some pretty widespread rainfall.
Temperatures have been well below normal today with highs only in the 70s and 80s.
Scattered storms have redeveloped and will track across parts of the area this evening.
There may be a bit of a lull in widespread rain tomorrow and Wednesday, but the pattern is expected to energize again around Thursday with elevated rain chances returning.
Highs will generally be in the 80s each day for the remainder of the week.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
7900 Broadway
Amarillo, TX 79105
(806) 383-1010
publicfile@kfda.com
(806) 383-1010EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.