Police: missing girl may be in Amarillo

Oklahoma police are actively searching for a missing teenager who they believe could have traveled to Amarillo.

Dana Shull, 16, has been missing since Tuesday, July 25 from Forgan, Oklahoma.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five-foot-four and weighs 175 pounds.

Dana Shull has a tattoo of a heartbeat on her right hip and wears braces on her teeth.

Police believe she may be in Amarillo or Kansas.

If you see her or know where to find her, call 911 or your local police department.

