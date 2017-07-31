Police: missing girl may be in Amarillo

Oklahoma police are actively searching for a missing teenager who they believe could have traveled to Amarillo.
With school just around the corner, TxDOT is reminding parents to be mindful of ongoing construction in the area.
Blackburn & Brown LLP is hosting a forum for previous Ruby Tequila's employees to discuss unpaid wages.
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
