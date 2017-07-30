TxDOT advises alternate school route due to construction

With school just around the corner, TxDOT is reminding parents to be mindful of ongoing construction in the area.

Parents registering kids at Gene Howe Elementary School and Randall High School this week will be affected by construction.

Currently, Bell Street is Closed to the North of Loop 335.

During this change, all Loop traffic will be placed on the north frontage road through Bell Street and access from North Bell Street will be restored.

You're also advised to enter and exit Randall High School from the south.

TxDOT is working with Canyon ISD to ensure parents, students and staff are informed throughout the duration of the road construction project.

