Boots team up with Badges to prepare for Saturday's game

Local law enforcement officials and firefighters are gearing up for the 9th annual Boots vs. Badges softball game.

The competition will benefit Coffee Memorial Center and the 100 Club of the Panhandle, however players didn't think that they were going to have a field to play on this year since the Potter County Memorial Stadium needs a little work.

Because this is something that the community looks forward to, and because it benefits two great causes, locals came together to fix up Potter County Memorial and get it ready for the game.

"Without a stadium this year that was in working order, it became really difficult to get it cleaned up and so we decided this game had to go on for those two organizations," said Corporal Toby Hudson of the Amarillo Police Department, "So if it was important enough for those two organizations, it was important enough for us to come out and do the work."

The softball games takes place this coming Saturday, August 5.

Gates open at 6:05 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05.

Tickets cost $5 with the chance for you to win raffle prizes, such as a brand new flat screen TV.

