Local ministry hosts car show for a good cause

The Nueva Vida Car Club Ministry hosted their 7th annual La Mission Christian Car Show and concert today.

People gathered at the Civic Center today for a day of classic cars and music for the whole family.

Organizers say while it's a great time for attendees, the event also helps families in need in our community.

"This is to help benefit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation," said Event Coordinator Juan Lozano, "I know that it means a lot to them because we know family affected by cancer. We want to make a difference in that, and that's why we want to put this together and also help the community."

