Former Ruby Tequila's employees meeting tomorrow

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Blackburn & Brown LLP is hosting a forum for previous Ruby Tequila's employees to discuss unpaid wages.

The meeting will take place at the Amarillo Pipefitter's Union Hall at 1505 S.W. 7th Avenue.

It is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

