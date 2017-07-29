The annual Harley Party rides again

Thousands of people braved the rain today to gather downtown to celebrate the 23rd annual Harley Party.

One of the largest block parties hosted in Downtown Amarillo, the Harley Party is also one of the largest and most important fundraisers for Family Support Services, according to CEO Jim Womack.

"What the Harley Party does for us is it enables us to serve more people and reach more people in need and serve them more efficiently and effectively," said Womack. "One example is that the price of our tickets is how much it costs for us to provide shelter to a child who is the victim of domestic violence, and have them in our shelter for a day where they can have food, shelter, three meals, counseling, a wide variety of services."

Every year Harley Party volunteers contribute their free time to sell 1,500 tickets, and, according to Harley Party Co-Chair Cheryl Stallings, just about every year they sell out.

"We sold out again this year, sold out early, and it's the biggest fundraiser for Family Support, for their agency. We help over 25,000 people annually in the Panhandle," said Stallings.

If you missed out on today's Harley Party, but still want to find ways you can help Family Support Services, you can find out more information here.

