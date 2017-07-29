Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Dallas Moore

As the new week begins, there are several lane closures that may cause you a delay:
As the new week begins, there are several lane closures that may cause you a delay:
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
Bell Street and I-40 will close for bridge demolition at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 28.
The abrupt closing of an Amarillo restaurant has left people in the community asking questions and possibly searching for new jobs.
The abrupt closing of an Amarillo restaurant has left people in the community asking questions and possibly searching for new jobs.
NewsChannel 10 started Summer Celebration 18 years ago from a desire to meet our viewers and introduce you, our viewers, to your neighboring communities.
NewsChannel 10 started Summer Celebration 18 years ago from a desire to meet our viewers and introduce you, our viewers, to your neighboring communities.