Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Dallas Moore

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for Dallas Moore.

Moore is wanted out of Potter County on burglary charges, and wanted out of Randall county on Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

If you have any information on the location of Moore, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip at amapolice.org.

Amarillo Police Department has submitted two photos for Moore. The photo with the beard is the most recent photo, but he could easily change his appearance by shaving as shown in the other photo.

