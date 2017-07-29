Area Lane Closures

As the new week begins, there are several lane closures that may cause you a delay:

On I-27, the left lane will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road for cable barrier repair work next Thursday and Friday.

On I-40, the left lane will be closed in both directions from the Oldham County line to South Loop 335 for cable barrier repair work.

Various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road for patching operations.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at I-40)

I-40 speed limit through construction zone is 50 mph.

I-40 frontage roads and Bell Street Speed limits are 35 mph.

Once this weekend’s (7/28 – 7/30) demolition of the eastbound turnaround bridge is complete, the Bell Street bridge will reopen for the workweek and traffic will be put back on I-40 beginning Monday morning.

Once I-40 reopens to traffic on the morning of Monday, July 31, the right lane and shoulders will be closed in both directions.

The right northbound lane on Bell Street will be closed.

On Friday, Aug. 4, demolition of the main Bell Street bridge will begin at 9 p.m.

When the Bell Street bridge closes at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, it will remain closed through completion of the project.

I-40 will close in both directions through the work zone at Bell Street beginning with lane closures at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 followed by full closure of the interstate at 9 p.m.

I-40 will remain closed at Bell Street all weekend from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 North is closed.

The left lane of the I-27 South frontage road and the right lane of I-27 South at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/South Loop 335)

Installation of raised medians along Soncy Street will continue, with completion expected by Aug. 4. The left and center turn lanes will be closed in both directions when crews work at the following intersections (in this order):

Soncy Street just north of I-40

45 th Avenue

Avenue 34 th Avenue

Avenue Westgate Parkway

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, Soncy Street will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

After raised median work is completed, the northbound right lane of Soncy Street will be closed just north of I-40 to widen the lane in front of the Drury Inn. The northbound right-turn only lane on South Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road will be closed (most likely Aug. 1).

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40 East, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40 East exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40 East is closed.

The right lanes of I-40 West and I-40 East are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 West frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 East frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Circle Drive are closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the frontage road to continue westbound.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

