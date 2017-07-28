UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Clovis woman located

Updated: 7/28 8:28 p.m.:

The Clovis Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert issued for Lorene Gutierrez. She has been located safely.

_____________________________________________________________

The Clovis Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Officials have filed a missing person report for Lorene Gutierrez.

Because of "various factors" surrounding Gutierrez, Clovis Police said a Silver Alert has been issued.

She is a 63-year-old Hispanic female who is about 5'4", weighing around 100 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair.

She also has a Betty Boop tattoo on the right side of her right calf as well as a tattoo of a red rose on her chest.

Gutierrez was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Zia Street in Clovis at 8:00 a.m. this morning.

Police said she may be in a dark brown colored 2000 Chevrolet van with New Mexico license plate 755TZZ.

If anyone locates this vehicle or Lorene Gutierrez, please call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.