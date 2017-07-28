BREAKING: Silver Alert issued for missing Clovis woman

The Clovis Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.
Officials have filed a missing person report for Lorene Gutierrez.
Because of "various factors" surrounding Gutierrez, Clovis Police said a Silver Alert has been issued.
She is a 63-year-old Hispanic female who is about 5'4", weighing around 100 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair.
She also has a Betty Boop tattoo on the right side of her right calf as well as a tattoo of a red rose on her chest.
Gutierrez was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Zia Street in Clovis at 8:00 a.m. this morning.
Police said she may be in a dark brown colored 2000 Chevrolet van with New Mexico license plate 755TZZ.
If anyone locates this vehicle or Lorene Gutierrez, please call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
7900 Broadway
Amarillo, TX 79105
(806) 383-1010
publicfile@kfda.com
(806) 383-1010EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.